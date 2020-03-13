Quality Inn Suites in Altavista robbed

The Altavista Police Department released this image in connection with an investigation into a robbery of the Quality Inn Suites in Altavista on March 13, 2020.

The Quality Inn Suites at 1558 Main Street in Altavista was robbed early Friday morning, police said.

In a news release, the Altavista Police Department said the robbery happened around 1:10 a.m. when a man produced a handgun, left with some money and left the scene in a late-model burgundy Dodge Challenger.

The suspect was described as a black man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a royal-blue UCLA hoodie and having dreadlocks pulled together with a rubber band.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Altavista Police Department at (434) 369-7425, Campbell County Dispatch at (434) 332-9574 or Central Virginia Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

