Gladys Cantrell, 93, set down her golf ball, squared up her feet and took a deep breath before a small swing sent the ball rolling down the green. It stopped just before the hole, and she tapped it in.
About 30 other seniors milled around the putt-putt course in matching T-shirts, cheering after a hole-in-one and chatting around a watercooler.
For the past 11 years, from April to October, the Senior Putt-Putt League meets every Monday morning at the Putt-Putt Fun Center on Timberlake Road.
The group ranges from a newly retired 65-year-old to a 93-year-old who still drives herself around town.
“I do it because it’s a great start to the week,” said Lois Mason, 90, who has been part of the league for 10 years. She said she values the camaraderie the group offers and feels a sense of “cohesiveness.”
The group was started by Willie Perry, 75, and his wife Carolyn, in conjunction with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation. Before retiring, Perry said he ran a junior putters’ league for 23 years.
“I gave up the youth and got a hold of these older youth,” he said. “We’ve got some here [that] if they don’t play on Monday, their week’s shot. They love playing.”
Perry said the Putt-Putt Fun Center has worked with the league since its establishment, giving them a reduced rate and opening up the course early on Mondays — 9 a.m. during the summer months and 10 a.m. during school months.
Though parks and recreation advertises the league, Perry said the group is self-sustaining.
Megan Heatwole, community recreation supervisor for Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, organizes programming for the Templeton Senior Center and said she has seen the city’s senior population changing.
“Our senior population in general is booming. It’s the baby boomers that are all retiring right now,” Heatwole said.
She added that groups like the putt-putt league are “critical” for prolonging health and happiness for seniors.
“Community and being active, those are all parts of things that contribute to your overall level of happiness. A lot of the seniors, they just want a place to go,” Heatwole said.
Maurice Millner, 89, said he felt “good enough” on Monday morning to show up to the league, even though he is battling cancer.
“I’m glad I did [come]. It’s so much fun,” he said.
