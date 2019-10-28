Twelve acres of pumpkins sprawled across Dark Leaf Farms in Appomattox, tucked between towering silos and acres of cornstalks, only a short ride down a rutted dirt road.
On a morning in early October, the pumpkin patch was crawling with students from Cornerstone Christian Academy as they hunted through the fields to find the perfect Halloween pumpkin.
One boy struggled to pick up his prize, an orange, green-stalked pumpkin that dwarfed his torso, slipping from his outstretched arms. When he called for help, it was Joanne Jones who came to his aid.
Laughing, she hauled the pumpkin over one shoulder as they picked their way back to the wagon.
Constantly in motion, Jones, 36, runs the entire operation. What started as a small pumpkin patch and a 10-by-10 metal shed has grown into a 15-acre county-wide attraction — replete with corn mazes, a bounce house, barrel rides, a petting zoo and other classic fall activities.
After 10 years of growth, the 12-acre pumpkin patch helps keep the entire 400-acre farm afloat.
Jones, an Appomattox County farmer, owns Dark Leaf Farms with her husband, Bruce Jones. The farm has been owned and operated by his family since the 1950s. Bruce Jones works off-site as an Appomattox extension agent, and Joanne Jones handles the farm, and has for 15 years — from keeping the records to planting and harvesting.
She says there isn't a piece of machinery there that she can't run.
With four kids, Jones said she runs the farm with them by her side. She said other farmers joke that they will see all four in the combine harvester with her when she's working in the fields.
"I started this from the ground up," Jones said of the pumpkin venture, which she began in 2009. "As I remember, I think a few people laughed and didn't think it would work ... but once people realized we were here, we just stay busy now."
She said they never thought the pumpkin patch would grow to this scale. They've almost outgrown their parking area and their annual fall festival draws about 500 people. This year, Jones said they've seen 4,500 people in October alone.
Growing up in Brunswick County on small farm, Jones was no stranger to agritourism. Though her family primarily dealt in cattle, hay and small greens, they also offered "pick your own" strawberries. When she married Bruce Jones in 2005, she shadowed his father on the farm for about a year, and then took over the operation.
They are third-generation farmers on Dark Leaf Farms, said Jones, raising tobacco, blackberries, soy beans, corn and, of course, pumpkins.
Charlie Gilbert was piloting the tractor during Cornerstone Academy's visit, carting wagons of kids out to the patch to pick a pumpkin and wander the corn maze.
Gilbert said he has been working for the family for 35 years, and was working with Bruce Jones' father, Clarence Jones, when Bruce was born.
"These are good people," Gilbert said. "When you got good people, they aren't hard to work for."
Cheryl Mullins, a neighbor and friend of the Jones', has been helping out around the patch for about two years. Mullins said this is the only attraction of its kind in the county. While Appomattox families used to have to commute to Yoders' Farm in Rustburg or Layman Family Farms in Bedford County, now they have an option close to home, where "everybody knows everybody."
Historically, the main crop at Dark Leaf Farms was tobacco, but as demands drop across the state, tobacco farmers see their acreage dwindling, and have to find other ways to offset the loss, said Jones.
Jones called the pumpkin agritourism enterprise a "lifesaver." Ever year she adds something new to the operation, like this year's haunted corn maze. Though the designs aren't laser cut — "yet," Jones said — the maze is dark, filled with animatronics, strobe lights and clowns, which makes it easy enough to get lost in.
Over the course of the season, Jones said they see about 20 different schools from Appomattox and the surrounding counties. When the students pour off school buses or out of carpooling minivans, they rush out onto the farm — clambering on an old Gleaner F2 combine turned play set, weaving through corn stalks and tombstones and rushing the bounce house.
Jones also rushes from place to place, loading wagons full of kids to be driven down to the patch, teaching short educational lessons about the life cycle of a pumpkin or setting up the day's next activity.
"She stays on the go," Bruce Jones said as he watched her darting around the farm. "This is her enterprise."
While current generations are more removed from agriculture, Joanne Jones said, at Dark Leaf Farms children get to see a fully functioning operation, and pick pumpkins straight from the vine.
Jones said her favorite thing about the patch is watching children come back, year after year.
"We love to watch their children grow up here at our farm," Jones said. “I love to see the public come in and get the experience of being on a real farm."
Though the future of tobacco is uncertain, and Jones knows they will probably continue to cut the acreage down as years pass and the crops become harder to sustain, she said more pumpkins are certainly on the horizon.
Jones had a few minutes to catch her breath riding back from the pumpkin patch in the wagon, Bruce beside her. When they pulled up to the farm, a group of students were already waiting for their turn at the patch. As the tractor rolled to a stop, Mullins asked Jones, "How did it feel to sit down for a minute?"
Laughing, Jones clambered out of the wagon. "Different," she said. "Definitely different."
