After serving for eight years on Appomattox Town Council, Claudia Puckette, 67, is running for another two-year term.
“When I leave the council I would like to be sure that I’ve left the town in better shape than it was when I went in,” Puckette said.
“That’s my purpose. I love our little town and our people … and I just want to see us continue moving forward.”
Since joining council in 2012, Puckette said she is proudest of projects spearheaded by council, like the upgrades to the Kiddie Park on Hunter Street, and the ongoing downtown revitalization improvements funded through recently acquired grant money.
Her priorities on council are to continue the sewer and water infrastructure projects and keep the town on “good economic footing.”
Economic development is a continued priority, and she said her background is business, having served the community selling real estate for many years, is an advantage on council.
Even if government moves slow, Puckette said, she is determined to see the town’s projects to completion, and leave residents in a good place for the next 50 years.
“I think we have done a lot of good things … it’s been my pleasure to serve the community,” Puckette said.
“But I have more I want to see accomplished if I get to serve a few more years.”
According to County Registrar Sabrina Smith, Puckette has filed all of her paperwork and qualified for candidacy.
All six town council seats are on the ballot in the May 19 election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.