Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...AMHERST, CAMPBELL, APPOMATTOX, BUCKINGHAM, HALIFAX AND CHARLOTTE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM EDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED ACROSS PARTS OF THE VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT, GENERALLY ALONG AND EAST OF A LINE FROM LYNCHBURG TO DANVILLE TO REIDSVILLE. THE FOG DEVELOPMENT IS A RESULT OF WET GROUND FROM RECENT RAINFALL, CLEARING SKIES, AND NEARLY CALM WIND. VISIBILITIES AS LOW AS 1/2 MILE HAVE BEEN OBSERVED FROM SOUTH BOSTON TO LYNCHBURG AT TIMES OVER THE PAST HOUR AND THIS WILL POTENTIALLY CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT 2 TO 3 HOURS. A FEW HOURS AFTER MIDNIGHT, DRIER AIR IS EXPECTED TO WORK ITS WAY INTO THE REGION FROM THE WEST WHICH SHOULD CAUSE THE FOG TO DISSIPATE AND NO LONGER BE AN ISSUE FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&