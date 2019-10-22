Lynchburg residents expressed concerns and gave suggestions at a Tuesday night public hearing for the design of the U.S. 501 and U.S. 221 intersection — a project that’s been in the works for decades.
Before Tuesday’s City Council meeting and public hearing, the Virginia Department of Transportation set out a map of the proposed plan, and display boards were set up with data and information on the project. Project staffers also were available to answer any questions the public had about the design proposal.
The proposed design would create a new northbound lane that would cross Lakeside Drive farther down, connecting with the short road that currently runs between the Fresh Market Station shopping center and Smoothie King. That road would then be extended, eventually crossing Old Forest Road and connecting to the Northwest U.S. 501 expressway. The existing U.S. 501 expressway would become the southbound lane.
Two people spoke at the public hearing; Gil Cobbs said he was grateful the project is moving forward and suggested the city consider looking into using a roundabout to ease traffic issues.
“When I heard that the project was going forward … I jumped with joy,” Collins said. “I just want to make sure we have explored this [roundabout] option.”
Attendee Andre Miller said he felt the environmental assessment (EA) report released last month by the city, VDOT and the Federal Highway Administration is flawed and doesn’t take into account future development around the intersection.
“It’s only a short-term solution and traffic will only get worse,” he said. “The study doesn’t look at other roads or new roads.”
Miller encouraged council to reject the design proposal for the intersection.
Kaye Molnar, project consultant and president of Cella Molnar and Associates, said no existing businesses in the area would be impacted by the proposed intersection redesign.
The city requested $17 million of the estimated $25 million in construction costs, and in June, the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved $16.7 million in Smart Scale funding for the intersection.
Lucien Tender, an engineering consultant on the project, also worked on the EA, which is a requirement of the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA), as well as accepting public comments on the project.
"We're kind of in the final stages of the NEPA," Tender said, but construction on the project won't begin until 2022 or 2023.
He said the goal of the project is "reducing the queue lengths ... increasing safety. We've seen crash rates go up."
The intersection has long been a problem area, causing traffic delays and crashes. According to the EA, there were 193 crashes between 2012 and 2016 at the 501/221 intersection. U.S. 501 sees an average of 34,000 vehicles per day, while U.S. 221 sees 33,000 vehicles per day west of 501, and 19,500 vehicles per day east of 501.
Printed copies of the EA are available at City Hall, the Lynchburg Public Library, and the VDOT Lynchburg District Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.