Sunday night’s riotous encounter with Lynchburg police was an escalation of tension from various sources.
As a few dozen people worked to sweep up glass and board up windows at Fifth & Federal and the neighboring Adams Motor Company building Monday, the roundabout was a parade of slow-moving vehicles, wanting to see the aftermath from Sunday night.
Some people honked their horns, others revved their engines, others shouted. For some, that included lobbing curses and the word “racist.” Others walked by with cell phones, recording videos or taking pictures.
What police and organizers said started as a peaceful protest of racial injustice Sunday following the death of George Floyd turned violent as night fell, and part of what led protestors to Fifth & Federal were social media posts that prompted outrage.
Last week in opposition to Northam’s mask mandate Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. tweeted a photo of a mask with a racist image and said he “decided to design my own.” The racist image from Northam’s medical yearbook page — showing one person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan costume — sparked a controversy when revealed last year.
Fifth & Federal tweeted a reply less than three hours later that said, “If you get extra made let us know! We would offer them to our staff as a mask option!” That tweet no longer appears on its public Twitter profile, but still is visible as a reply to Falwell’s tweet.
The account now shows a tweet from Sunday afternoon, stating its staff does not support racism and “stand[s] for freedom from the oppressive government actions of Governor Northam.”
Paige Bryant, a protester at a gathering at Miller Park on Monday afternoon, said both the restaurant and Falwell owed the community an apology. If George Floyd ignited the flame, it’s the Fifth & Federal protest that brought Lynchburg together, she said.
“I feel like you are a restaurant and you are on a historical block, you should not be posting something like that ... and then, if you go deeper, I feel like for Jerry Falwell you are [the president of] a Christian school, why are you posting something like that. It doesn’t make sense,” Bryant said.
Promoting such racist symbolism, she said, isn’t “something to play with,” especially when the black community “dealt with slavery for so long ... generations and generations.”
Fifth & Federal owner Josh Read said Monday he was focused on the financial devastation restaurants have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic — made to close by state orders — when he tweeted about the masks.
“I was so sort of in tune with that, that I didn’t take into consideration the actual racial factor, that it was harmful to a lot of people in the community,” he told The News & Advance in an interview, sitting at a bar where shelves have been emptied behind boarded-up garage doors. “I am very sorry for that, that was absolutely the farthest thing from my mind.
“I want everybody to know that I’m sorry for the hurt and damage that that caused.”
When the restaurant’s tweet went out at 3:27 p.m. May 27, Read said he hadn’t heard anything about the death of George Floyd, which had sparked protests in Minneapolis the day before.
At least one such protest occurred in Lynchburg on Saturday, organized by Mirgina Sheffey and the new group Lynchburg RISE for Black Lives. The private Facebook group has gained close to 700 members since it launched Saturday.
Sheffey said the Saturday protest was peaceful and successful, along with the Sunday afternoon rally near Fifth & Federal that was launched by a person who works with RISE. Sheffey canceled a gathering in memorial of George Floyd planned for Monday. She said she wanted to distance the RISE group from the violence that occurred Sunday night and “give the public a chance to breathe.”
“We also don’t want that to overshadow the purpose of why we’re doing this,” she said.
Michael Younger said he came to the protest Sunday night just before it became unruly, and cited solidarity with the community, protest of violent police encounters with black people and Fifth & Federal’s tweets all as reasons for coming out. He said he overheard mentions of the restaurant’s tweets while there.
Read said he wants to “start a dialogue” with leaders in the community, acknowledging now might not be the best time but adding, “if they’re ready for it, I am.”
Pastor James Camm, who leads Living Word Ministries and the One Community, One Voice program in conjunction with LPD, said although he supports LU, he disavowed Falwell’s use of racist imagery on a mask, saying it goes against Christian principles.
Camm said he disagrees with destruction and looting of the business, instead suggesting people voice their opinion with their wallets.
“One time, the only place a black man could do any business was at 5th St. in Lynchburg,” he said. “This is where our economic power was, this was where we went to the grocery store, this is where we went to the doctor.”
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.
