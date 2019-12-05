Following a slew of solar farm approvals in Campbell County, the planning commission heard a request from Pigeon Run Solar LLC, for what would be the county's fourth solar farm.
After more than an hour of conversation that dominated Monday night's meeting, the vote — a 3-3 split — will go forward to the board of supervisors as a recommendation for denial.
The final decision rests with the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, which will hold a public hearing for the special use permit request Jan. 7.
Pigeon Run Solar LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hanwha Energy USA Holdings Corporation, proposed to construct, operate and maintain a 500-acre solar energy facility east of Brookneal Highway in Gladys, on property adjoining the Brookneal airport. The proposed project site sits on more than 1,000 acres. The amount of energy generated over the course of one year at the 60-megawatt facility would be enough to power about 13,000 single-family homes, according to project manager Charlie Falter.
Falter works for 174 Power Global, another Hanwha group affiliate company, based in Irvine, California.
According to an audio recording of the meeting, concerns divided members of the planning commission, chief among them the visibility of the solar farm and its proximity to the Brookneal airport.
Brookneal District Representative Dean Monroe said the proposed setbacks — 50-feet on all sides, 200-feet from residences for substantial equipment and 500-feet from residencies for inverters — were not enough for sufficient vegetative screening. He worried the solar farm would be visible from nearby residences and the stretch of Brookneal Highway that runs parallel to the prospective site.
"I am for solar, but everything has its place, and I'm not so sure that this is the place for this size of a project," Monroe said. "I drive down Brookneal highway, and it's a beautiful highway. I don't want to drive down it and see a solar farm, a sea of glass."
He said the project was "jammed against the property line," and this proposal was far less remote than other solar projects approved in the past year.
Monroe also voiced concerns about the project's distance from the airport — only an estimated 1,000 feet separate the runway from the proposed site of the panels. He worried issues like glare could affect the operations of the airport, and said they had no guarantee from the Federal Aviation Administration that the solar farm could exist in tandem with the airport.
Falter said 174 Power Global plans to comply with all FAA regulations, and will secure a "determination of no hazard" from the FAA to ensure the solar panels will not harm airport traffic in any way.
"Solar and airports can very safely coexist, and they already do," Falter said. He said in the U.S., 15 airports have solar farms on their property, with more on the horizon — such as the Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia, which recently signed a sublease with Dominion Energy to explore a large-scale solar project.
In regard to the concerns about setback and screening, Falter said they can work to increase setback and ensure evergreen vegetation to limit visibility.
"I am very confident we will address the issues and concerns," Falter said in an interview after the meeting. He said the project would not move forward without a determination of no hazard from the FAA.
At Monday night's meeting, Falter ran through the benefits the solar farm would garner for the county. Such as the 180 full-time equivalent jobs created during construction, and a property tax revenue of about $100,000 in the first year of operations and an average of $50,000 per year over the 35-year life of the project — more than ten times the tax revenue that the land currently generates, according to Falter.
Spring Hill Representative William Kirk expressed concerns regarding the project as a whole. Specifically, if there was a public need for another solar project in the county when there is no guarantee where the generated power will go.
"How many more acres of Campbell County can we dump in the glass?" Kirk said. "How much land is too much?"
The current proposals combined call for about 2,500 acres of solar panels.
Falter said though this would be the fourth solar project in Campbell County, combined they take up less than one percent of county land.
"For the county to be vibrant and economically stable, you want a diversified source of tax revenue, and this brings that," Falter said. "It's very low impact. You can't hear it, can't see it. There are zero emissions. It provides an essential service for a renewable resource."
Falter said they do not currently have a buyer for the energy the proposed solar farm would produce. But he added the field is extremely competitive, particularly since large corporations — such as Facebook and Amazon — have begun to purchase solar power.
Only last month, it was announced Facebook would buy power from the 1,200-acre solar farm green-lighted outside of Altavista.
Sunburst District Representative Dean Cumbo said it was "telling" there was not significant resident opposition at the meeting. It was projects like these, he added, that create opportunity and revenue for the county.
"It's going to help us fund schools, roads, construction of everything in the county," Cumbo said.
Ultimately, Cumbo, Rustburg District Representative Michael Condrey and Concord District Representative Megan Wright voted to approve recommending the project. Monroe, Kirk and Altavista District Representative Patrick Tweedy voted against recommending approval.
Before the issue goes before supervisors in January, Falter can propose modifications to the project. These modifications will become a part of the proposal heard by supervisors.
If the project is approved, Falter said they hope to finish development by the end of 2020, and begin construction by 2021. By the end of 2021 they would hope to have a process in partial operation.
