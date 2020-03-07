Bedford County Public School's proposed 2021 school budget prioritizes teacher and support staff retention, technology and mental health support.
After a two-hour closed session, Bedford County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Schuch presented his proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year to the school board at its meeting on March 5.
According to preliminary budget documents, the proposed budget from Schuch and his staff totals $111,748,756, over $4 million higher than the 2019-20 budget. The additional funding supports salary increases, and additional technology and textbooks.
In order to make the division more appealing to prospective employees, Schuch has proposed a 2.25% cost-of-living raise for all teachers and support staff, with no increase to health insurance premiums.
Schuch said the Virginia General Assembly has yet to pass a state budget, which could impact the state funds available to the division for salary increases or bonuses.
"If the final state budget includes funding for a bonus only, we will need to seriously consider adjusting the salary increase that I just proposed," Schuch said.
Bedford's school employees received a 4% salary increase in the 2019-20 budget.
Schuch's proposal includes a 3.96% salary increase for the superintendent position, and no increase for school board member salary. The increase would push the superintendent salary from $180,151 to $187,293 and, if approved, would go into effect at the beginning of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Another priority on the superintendent's budget is increasing the amount of digital devices available to students in the division. Last year, the division issued Chromebooks to students in grades six through 12.
The board has continued to discussed how, or if, one-to-one devices would benefit elementary students, without reaching consensus. The proposed budget does provide an opportunity to make more devices available at the elementary level.
Mental health and behavioral support are also priorities on the superintendent's budget. Next year, Schuch said, the division hopes to provide dedicated support staff to help meet the needs of students with behavioral and mental health challenges.
The proposed budget also includes plans to expand preschool offerings in the division and increase work-based learning opportunities for students.
No action was taken on the budget, as it was an informational presentation for the board.
"Until we really know what revenues we're receiving from the state and the county, the process kind of comes to a halt," Schuch said.
The school board will discuss the budget further at its budget work session on March 12.
