A Lynchburg man remains in custody without bond for his alleged involvement in an April shooting on Norwood Street.
Leon Rufus Rose, 45, was charged with malicious wounding, possessing a firearm as a felon and using a firearm in a felony in connection with an April 13 shooting outside of his residence at 507 Norwood St.
The Lynchburg Police Department said he shot a man in the leg at around 1 a.m. as the man was leaving Rose’s residence.
Rose was later charged in the shooting and has remained in custody at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center since Lynchburg General District Court Judge Randy Krantz denied bond at an April 17 hearing.
Rose's preliminary hearing — where a judge determines if there is enough evidence in a case to move it forward to a grand jury — was scheduled for Tuesday but was continued until Aug. 6 because key witnesses in the case were not in court Tuesday afternoon.
Prosecutor Andrew Childress requested Krantz continue the preliminary hearing until Aug. 6 because the victim, Dwayne Kendrick, currently is attending a residential drug treatment program and could not leave the facility until after July 30. Childress also said a third man involved in the April 13 incident has not responded to court subpoenas and prosecutors have been unable to contact him.
Public Defender Aaron Boone — who represented Rose on Tuesday — requested that Rose be given bond since the prosecution could not produce any witnesses identifying Rose in the shooting.
Krantz — who ruled to deny Rose bond during the April 17 hearing — said the lack of testimony Tuesday was irrelevant because the presumption of innocence is not a factor in bond hearings, according to a ruling by the Virginia Supreme Court, and he likely would deny bond again. Krantz recommended that any appeal to the April 17 bond hearing be made after Rose's preliminary hearing. Boone withdrew the request for a bond appeal after conferring with Rose.