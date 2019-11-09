Prayer vigil held in Lynchburg in support of DACA

About 30 people gathered for a prayer vigil to protect Dreamers on Saturday afternoon at Jackson Street United Methodist Church. 

Several different vigils were held throughout Virginia to bring awareness to the threat against eliminating the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA).

DACA allows young people who were brought into the United States without documentation to remain in the country, get a work permit, and live without fear of deportation.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments next week that will determine whether the program will continue or be dismantled by the Trump administration.

