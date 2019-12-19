E.C. Glass, Dearington Elementary and Holy Cross Regional Catholic schools are closing today because of a power outage.
"Buses will start picking up students from school at approximately 9:00 a.m. to return them home. If your child is a car rider, please make arrangements to come pick them up immediately. We apologize for the inconvenience we know this may cause. Thank you for working with us during this power outage," the Lynchburg city school system said on its website.
Holy Cross Regional Catholic School announced its closure on its Facebook page.
According to Appalachian Power's website, about 3,900 utility customers in Lynchburg are without power.
APCo estimates power will be restored by 12:30 p.m.
Power is out in area of Langhorne Rd, Memorial Ave,Park Ave,Atherholt Rd, Old Forest Rd, and several other location. Aep is working on the issue.— Lynchburg DES (@LynchburgDES) December 19, 2019
There are several stoplights out in this area as well. Drivers must treat these as four way stops 🛑. Please be patient and gracious as you're traveling this morning; everyone has places to go and things to do, but we will all get there eventually 😊. https://t.co/ixNtXjsiR0— Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) December 19, 2019
