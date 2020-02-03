Part of a lawsuit filed by a former administrator for Bedford County Public Schools has withstood legal tests in federal court.
Cherie Whitehurst first filed civil action against the school system and Superintendent Doug Schuch in March. Between damages, back pay and front pay, she’s demanded more than $5 million.
The suit claims her demotion from deputy superintendent to school principal, then to instructional assistant, was the result of sex discrimination and retaliation against her.
An attorney representing Schuch and the school system called for the lawsuit to be dismissed. U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon filed an opinion Monday allowing Whitehurst’s retaliation claim to stand but dismissing her discrimination claim, as well as both claims against Schuch. Whitehurst still has options to adjust the dismissed claims.
Hunter Byrne, who represents Whitehurst, said Monday he’ll file an amended complaint in response to the judge’s dismissals.
“We view this as very good news because it leaves intact completely the retaliation claim and allows us to tweak it on the discrimination claim,” he said.
In a hearing, Byrne contended Schuch recommended Whitehurst’s demotion the day after she confronted Schuch about interviewing a candidate for a principal. Whitehurst claims Schuch questioned the candidate with a direct comparison of race and sex to the previous principal.
Schuch gave her a notice of demotion on May 16, 2018, adding five days later that she’d be demoted to a principal position.
“She claims that Schuch failed to cite any specific reason for her removal, noting only that her demotion was in the best interest of the school division,” Judge Moon wrote in his opinion.
Whitehurst then alleged sexual discrimination on Schuch’s part to the Bedford County School Board, claiming her demotion was the latest in nine years’ of sexist behavior. Among other things, she claimed Schuch would say she’s “cycling” when she’d question him and refused to eat lunch with her one-on-one in public for fear others might think he was having an affair.
The school board authorized an independent investigation into her claims, and after a closed session reviewing the results, found in a 5-2 vote there were no policy violations.
The day after Whitehurst filed the first claim to the school board, she said Schuch wrote another letter recommending she be further demoted to an instructional assistant.
Stacy Haney, who’s representing Schuch and the school board, argued Schuch’s only option was to offer her that position since she had refused the principal position and Virginia law only allows school boards to involuntarily reassign supervisors to teaching positions.
The school board also voted to uphold Whitehurst’s demotion to instructional assistant, this time on a 4-3 vote. Haney also pointed out in a hearing that Whitehurst was replaced with another woman. She didn’t respond to a reporter’s call as of press time Monday.
In November, Schuch announced he’ll be resigning effective July 1, when his current contract expires.
Moon found that while Whitehurst attributed several sexist statements to Schuch over the course of nine years, “she fails to allege a clear nexus between those comments and her demotion.” And in trying to prove she was treated unfairly as a woman in an administrative role, Moon said she failed to show examples of similarly situated male coworkers being treated better when they challenged Schuch.
Byrnes said he believes he’ll be able to establish Whitehurst’s male coworkers were treated differently than her, and said he still feels strongly about his client’s claims.
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.
