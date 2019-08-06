A portion of 9th Street in downtown Lynchburg will be closed for two weeks beginning this Sunday, Aug. 11, for various construction projects.
The street will be closed to through traffic between Main Street and the alley behind City Hall in order for Appalachian Power Company to install new underground equipment and for the city's Department of Water Resources to install new water and sewer service lines, according to a news release from the city of Lynchburg.
On Aug. 11, Appalachian will install a new transformer in the underground vault that was recently installed on 9th Street. On Aug. 12, the Department of Water Resources will install new water and sewer service lines to the Krise Building at the corner of 9th and Main streets.
The project is expected to run from approximately Aug. 11 to 23. During the project, no through traffic will be allowed on 9th Street, though vehicles will be able to access the parking lot across 9th Street from City Hall and the alley behind City Hall from Church Street.
The sidewalk adjacent to the Krise Building on the west side of Ninth Street will be closed to pedestrian traffic.