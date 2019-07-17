Utility construction will close a portion of Fort Avenue between Wythe Road and Memorial Avenue to outbound traffic for approximately two weeks beginning on July 22.
The inbound lane will remain open, though it may be narrowed at times, according to a news release from the city of Lynchburg. A detour route for outbound traffic — Memorial Avenue via Oakley Avenue — will be in place.
Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling through the work zone, be alert to the changes in traffic patterns and obey temporary signage.
Emergency vehicles will be given access to the closed area if needed. Otherwise, emergency vehicles should utilize the detour route.
For more information contact Greg Blair, Department of Water Resources at (434) 455-4141.