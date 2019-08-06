Because of aging and structural damage a popular fishing spot along Leesville Lake has been closed.
The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Appalachian Power Company have closed the Leesville Dam Tailrace Fishing Access along the Staunton River in Campbell County, according to a news release sent Tuesday.
It was originally closed and partially reopened in July, but after further assessment, it has been determined it is no longer safe for public access.
The Leesville tailrace fishing area is popular with anglers and provides bank access to the Staunton River. Anglers routinely catch Walleye, Saugeye and Striped Bass in the spring spawning runs and some remain in the pool year round.
Anglers will still be able to access and use the launch area located downstream of the catwalk. The parking lot and restrooms will also remain open.
Leesville Dam is the lower dam of the two-reservoir Smith Mountain pumped storage hydroelectric project operated by Appalachian Power in southwestern Virginia. Leesville Lake is in Bedford, Campbell and Pittsylvania counties on the Roanoke River.