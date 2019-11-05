The polls opened at 6 a.m., and voters were up and casting their ballots with the frosty morning air in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties of Bedford, Nelson, Campbell and Appomattox.
Lynchburg:
As of 7 a.m. 97 votes had been cast at Bedford Hills Elementary School, one of the busiest precincts in the city, chief polling official Myra McDaniel said Tuesday.
Wendell Walker, a republican running for the House of Delegates in the 23rd District, and his daughter Rebecca Walker, stood outside the precinct speaking with voters and passing out sample ballots.
“Every election is very important. Sometimes one vote determines the direction the city goes, the state and the nation. And while we have the right to vote, every citizen should exercise that right,” he said.
Rebecca Walker said she thinks it’s always important to stay informed about the issues of an election and who is on the ballot.
Eugene Wingfield, Lynchburg Circuit Court clerk, who is not seeking re-election this year, said he never misses an election.
“I’m always disappointed more people don’t come out and there’s a low voter turnout whether it’s in Lynchburg or across the country.” he said. “It’s important. Voting is what makes us what we are.”
Mark Russell, who worked at the Central Virginia Training Center in Amherst County, came out to vote with his son, Chris Russell Tuesday. He said because the area continues to elect republicans the state will always be “second rate” when it comes to serving those with disabilities and meeting the needs of the poor.
“[Those representatives] don’t see the big picture,” he said.
Due to the nature of the current political climate, McDaniel said she expects good numbers today at the polls.
Jack Collins, a 19 year old Liberty University student, stood outside Linkhorne Middle School passing out republican sample ballots Tuesday.
He said he thinks people get caught up in the big news of federal elections and don’t realize local elections are even more important.
“I think it’s everyone’s civic duty to get out and vote regardless of party. I’m not out here to pester anybody, I’m just trying to spread some news about some of the candidates because I think some people don’t know who is running for election around here,” he said.
Denise Forbes, chief polling official at the school said 120 votes had been cast by 8 a.m. and the precinct had no issues with equipment or ballots.
Keith Stevens has never missed an election since he was 18. He said too many people feel indifference toward some elections because they think their vote doesn’t matter.
“There are no small elections, they all have some meaning to somebody,” he said.
Bedford County:
By 6:10 a.m., 12 voters had cast their ballots at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Forest, said precinct chief Debby Allen. She added she hopes this year will have a good turnout. At 6:25 a.m., 21 people total voted at the school.
"We have some regulars that we always see first thing," Allen said. "I think it's very exciting to see the [voting] process."
Incumbent candidate Richard Chaffin of Forest, who is on the ballot for Soil and Water Conservation Director, cast his ballot early Tuesday morning. Chaffin said he hopes to continue his work in Bedford County, but is also passionate about the legislative races in Virginia.
Jerry and Donna Smith also voted at Thomas Jefferson and said they are passionate about conservative values, education and safety.
"Some of the primary ones are concerns for our law enforcement, their safety," Jerry Smith said.
At New London Academy in Forest, 57 people voted by 6:40 a.m., said polling officials.
Precinct Chief Bill Leach said turnout has been slow but steady.
"It's about what we expected," Leach said. "We had people waiting at the door."
Douglas Braye, a voter from Forest, said he came early Tuesday morning to vote before going to work.
Braye said he's passionate about education and safety and wants to "be able to trust and have faith" in his elected officials.
"Voting is about placing a person in an area to do something great," he said.
Liberty University:
At 6 a.m., one student came in to vote at the Vines Center at Liberty University, said Vicky Bradley, precinct chief.
"It's going very well, no issues," Bradley said of the polling station.
Ted Whitney, executive director for off-campus student life at Liberty, said he is hoping around 1,000 voters come through. He said lunchtime is typically the busiest time of the day, and many students stop in before class.
Two tents had been set up outside the polling station with hot coffee and donuts for students passing by.
UPDATE: 10:18 a.m.
Campbell County:
The two candidates for the Campbell County Board of Supervisors Concord District seat were busy shaking an endless stream of hands in front of Calvary Baptist Church at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Both candidates said they set up at about 5:30 a.m. alongside the entrance to the church in preparation for the polling station to open at 6 a.m.
"It's been a steady flow" of voters, said Eddie Gunter the incumbent for the Concord District. So far, said Gunter, voter turnout appears to be "better than it was four years ago."
Cline, his challenger, agreed and said he'd gotten "a lot of positive feedback." The steady stream of voters made Cline feel like things were going well.
Inside the polling station more than a dozen residents moved through the process of voting. Bud Pickett, chief of the Concord precinct, said "we've done well so far," but it is really too early to judge what the turnout rate might be for the day. At 6 a.m. when the polling station opened 25 people were in line, which surprised him. Having someone waiting for the polls to open is not uncommon, just not that many, he said. Pickett, who has been working polling stations for more than 20 years and been chief for the last 12 years, said he is anticipating a turnout of anywhere from 40% to 60%. The norm is 40%.
"Anything below 100% is embarrassing," Pickett said, noting that not everyone is registered to vote. "If we don't have 100% turnout then we are not taking advantage of the system."
Just outside the polling station Shirley and Milton Martin were of the same mind after voting and said there wasn't an issue that motivated them to vote but their civic duty.
"We always vote, we feel like it's our responsibility to vote. We always vote," said Shirley.
Milton added: "I don't like the opponent so I'm gonna vote for the one I do like."
Staff writers Olivia Johnson, Rachael Smith and Amy Trent contributed
