A portion of Polk Street, between Seventh and Eighth Streets, will be closed to drivers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 through 13.

Construction crews from Columbia Gas of Virginia will be replacing a gas service line on Polk Street.

Detour signs will be placed in the area to direct traffic.

Olivia Johnson covers the city of Lynchburg for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5537.

