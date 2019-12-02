A portion of Polk Street, between Seventh and Eighth Streets, will be closed to drivers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 through 13.
Construction crews from Columbia Gas of Virginia will be replacing a gas service line on Polk Street.
Detour signs will be placed in the area to direct traffic.
