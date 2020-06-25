Lynchburg police seek three suspects in connection with the armed robbery of a Fort Avenue store.

Officers went to Fort Hill Mart at 5210 Fort Ave. at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release.

Three people had entered the store. One with a handgun had threatened the clerk to get money from the store.

No description of the suspects was given in the police news release.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

