According to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department, a report of shots fired Saturday evening at River Ridge Mall turned out to be unfounded.
At approximately 7 p.m., according to the news release, officers responded to a call for shots fired at Belk department store. The officers determined there were no shots fired and the sound was doors closing.
There were no reported injuries.
At the same time, off-duty officers were on the scene at the mall with a VIP guest. According to the release, officers became concerned the number of people in the mall was approaching capacity, and the VIP guest was asked to leave.
The guest, who was not named in the release, cooperated and left the mall.
