A Lynchburg woman died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Nelson County, most likely killed by a rock that broke through her vehicle's windshield, police said.
Veronica L. Jones, 58, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.
Police responded at 8:34 p.m. to the crash on Virginia 151 (Patrick Henry Highway) south of Route 815 (Fishertown Lane).
A 2019 Chevrolet Camaro traveling south on 151 ran off the right side of the road, then hit a sign and an embankment. The impact caused the Camaro to cross back onto 151 and run off the left side of the road, where it struck a pile of logs and a utility pole.
A Virginia State Police trooper investigating the crash found a large rock had broken the windshield and was inside the vehicle. Police said it was determined the rock struck the driver and most likely was the cause of death. Jones was wearing her seatbelt.
Virginia State Police encourage anyone who was traveling in the area between 8:20 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday and might have witnessed the crash to call (434) 352-7128 or email area18@vsp.virginia.gov.
