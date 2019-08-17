A convenience store was robbed Saturday evening and a woman was kidnapped at knifepoint, Lynchburg police said.
Officers responded at 9:16 p.m. to the Five Star Mart at 2900 Memorial Avenue for a report of an armed robbery and kidnapping. Two men, one with a gun and one with a knife, entered the store and stole money. On the way out, the man with the knife abducted a female customer at knifepoint, Lynchburg police said in a news release.
They left in a vehicle that might be stolen. It was described as a gray four-door of unknown make and model, with a black front fender on the driver's side.
The first man is described as white, 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 220 to 240 pounds, with red hair, a chinstrap beard and a tattoo on the top of his left hand. He wore a blue long-sleeved button-down shirt.
The second man is described as white, 5-feet-9-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and a chinstrap beard. He wore a black long-sleeved shirt.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.