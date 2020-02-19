A Lynchburg man who died earlier this month had been injured in a single-vehicle crash five days earlier, police said Wednesday.
Robert Preston Petty, 54, died Feb. 9. Police said in a news release Wednesday that Petty was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole the afternoon of Feb. 4 on Memorial Avenue in front of E.C. Glass High School.
He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries, police said. According to Petty's obituary, he died at the University of Virginia hospital.
