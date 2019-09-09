A man with a knife robbed a store in Lynchburg on Sunday night, police said.
At 10:17 p.m. Sunday, Lynchburg police officers responded to the 1600 block of 12th St. for a report of an armed robbery at Mr. Food. A man had brandished a knife and stolen cash before running away, police said in a news release.
The suspect was described as a black man around 6 feet 1 inches tall wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a ski mask.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Tucker at (434) 455-6114 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
