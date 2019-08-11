Lynchburg police are looking for two men they said robbed the Sunrise Food Mart on Campbell Avenue on Saturday night.
At about 10:32 p.m., officers responded to 1201 Campbell Ave. for a report of an armed robbery, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.
According to the news release, a black man entered the store with his face covered by a piece of clothing. The man displayed a knife and took an undisclosed amount of cash. A second black man stood outside the front door and the two ran from the scene. Both men were described as being in their late teens to early 20s.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office brought in a canine unit to help with the investigation.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Det. Blomquist at (434) 485-7267, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.