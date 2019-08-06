A Norwood woman killed in a two-vehicle wreck last week was identified by Virginia State Police Tuesday as Gail J. Mankie.

According to a VSP, Mankie, 70, was killed at the scene of a two-vehicle accident on July 30 in Nelson County at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Northside Lane. The crash occurred at 5:31 p.m.

According to the VSP, Mankie was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze south on U.S. 29 Tuesday evening. When Mankie attempted to make a left turn onto Northside Lane the Chevrolet pulled across the northbound lanes of U.S. 29 and into the path of a northbound tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was unable to stop in time and struck the Chevrolet. 

Mankie, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was Nathan L. Creason, 33, of Russiaville, Indiana. Creason was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation. 

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.

Tags

Erin Conway covers Nelson County. Reach her at (434) 385-5524 or econway@newsadvance.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments