A Norwood woman killed in a two-vehicle wreck last week was identified by Virginia State Police Tuesday as Gail J. Mankie.
According to a VSP, Mankie, 70, was killed at the scene of a two-vehicle accident on July 30 in Nelson County at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Northside Lane. The crash occurred at 5:31 p.m.
According to the VSP, Mankie was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze south on U.S. 29 Tuesday evening. When Mankie attempted to make a left turn onto Northside Lane the Chevrolet pulled across the northbound lanes of U.S. 29 and into the path of a northbound tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was unable to stop in time and struck the Chevrolet.
Mankie, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was Nathan L. Creason, 33, of Russiaville, Indiana. Creason was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seat belt.
The crash is still under investigation.