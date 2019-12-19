Just in time for Friday's opening of "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," the University of Lynchburg has released the latest podcast in its "A Smarter U" universe — a podcast created by the university to share the expertise of its faculty, staff and alumni.
This month the university invited UL communication studies professor Mike Robinson on the show to discuss the impact the "Star Wars" franchise has on pop culture with the podcast's host Hannah Belayachi — a communication studies sophomore — and communication studies freshmen Caroline Gilmore, a self-proclaimed "Star Wars fan girl."
"I've been lucky enough to have been invited on the show twice," Robinson said about the Star Wars podcast — which was published online Wednesday. "'Star Wars' pretty much was my whole childhood and it's interesting to see how Disney has brought the franchise back not only for my generation but a new generation as well."
From the science of football concussion, the history of presidential impeachments and the cultural impact of Star Wars, the faculty and staff at the University of Lynchburg can discuss a wide range of topics.
"A Smarter U" — which celebrates its one year anniversary next month — has tackled such topics as sports physics, feminist superheroes, social trends and the role music can play in revolutions.
UL is one of a growing number of colleges and universities using podcasts as a platform to share research and institutional knowledge with an audience outside of the academic world.
"We cover something totally different each episode," said Bryan Gentry, UL's director of communications. "We like having a variety because we can reach a wider audience."
Gentry said the university did not have a figure on the number of subscribers on the number of subscribers the podcast has but each new episode "generally gets hundreds of hits pretty quick."
"One of our social media posts about one of the episodes reached 18,000 people," Gentry said. "We are off to a good start."
Gentry said in 2018, university officials started discussing ways UL to showcase the multiple disciplines offered by the university and how these areas of study are applicable outside the classroom.
"We put so much written word out there we decided that rather than adding to that, we would do something people could listen to," Gentry said. "A lot more people are getting information from podcasts versus articles from magazines or journals because they can listen to them while they drive or even work out. It just seemed like a good way to reach people."
Gentry said many of the podcast's topics are related to current events.
"During our first episode, we had a physics professor and an athletic training professor with the university sit down and talk about the physics of football and the science of concussions," Gentry said. "That episode aired in January right before the Super Bowl. We do a lot of brainstorming for topics based on what we are interested in and what areas the university has expertise in that relate to things happening today."
Gentry said an episode which aired in October featured journalism professor Ghislaine Lewis and philosophy professor Devon Brickhouse-Bryson, who discussed the phenomenon of "fake news" and its effect on how society gets its information. A podcast airing in November featured political science professor Adam Dean discussing Andrew Johnson’s impeachment and compared Johnson with other presidents who have faced impeachment or threats of it, including Donald Trump.
"That was a great episode because of what is going on right now in Washington, D.C.," Gentry said. "We take a president accused of wrongdoing, a nation divided on the president’s policies and fitness for office and a polarized media environment playing to each end of the political spectrum. Doesn't that sound familiar?"
Of course, some current events are more fun than others, Gentry said.
"In September — right before 'Joker' was released in theaters — we had criminology professor Ken Wagner and communication studies professor Mike Robinson on the show to talk about the mental workings of the Joker character," Gentry said. "It was a lot of fun to listen to two of our professors really geek out on a topic and they had a lot of interesting insights on the movie and the character of the Joker from their different areas of expertise."
Belayachi — who started hosting the podcast in the fall — said she has "learned a lot" through her involvement with "A Smarter U."
"I've discussed the Joker, interviewed a Holocaust survivor, talked about impeachment and now I've come full circle and talking about 'Star Wars,'" Belayachi said. "It's been interesting to learn about so many different things and I've gotten a lot of good feedback from our audience saying they have learned a lot about a variety of topics."
In addition to current events, some episodes of "A Smarter U" feature UL alumni who discuss how they benefited from their experiences at the university. One episode featured Lynchburg College graduate Kathrine Switzer — who got her start with competitive running in Lynchburg before becoming the first woman to officially register for and run the Boston Marathon. Another episode featured Francessca Vaszquez, who earned a computer science degree at the university and now leads an international team at Amazon Web Services to help companies use cloud computing technology to take their apps and businesses global.
"This is a way to really send a message out to people about all we have to offer here at the University of Lynchburg," Gentry said.
Robinson agreed.
"People think what we do academically is not connected to everyday life," Robinson said. "This turns that idea on its head and shows the public and interested students what we can do."
Gentry said the podcasts can be found on www.lynchburg.edu/podcast and are available for subscription on podcast networks including Google Play, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
