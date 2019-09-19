FOREST — The Bedford County Planning Commission recommended approval this week for a new townhome development on Perrowville Road following a public hearing that drew several residents who spoke against the proposal.
The planning commission unanimously approved a recommendation Tuesday night for a special-use permit request submitted by Lynchburg-based developer Chris Langley to construct a 53-unit townhome development named High Point Villas. The commission’s recommendation will be sent to supervisors, who have the final say.
Norm Walton — an engineer with Lexington-based Perkins & Orrison representing Langley at Tuesday’s meeting — said the townhomes would be constructed on 374,500 square feet on a nearly nine-acre property at 2065 Perrowville Road across from Teva Pharmaceuticals.
Walton said High Point Villas is surrounded by the Farmington community and will blend in with the existing development. He said the villas will have two-, three- and four-bedroom units with multiple floors; selling prices are expected to start above $300,000.
“We don’t anticipate rentals at this price point,” Walton said. “This will be more of a high-end development.”
The property is zoned R-2 Medium Density Residential and is undeveloped. The surrounding properties are zoned AR Agricultural Residential, R-1 Low Density Residential, R-2, PRD Planned Residential Development, PCD Planned Commercial Development, PID Planned Industrial Development and I-1 Low-Intensity Industrial. A traffic plan submitted to the county and to the Virginia Department of Transportation states the proposed development will not require any additional turn lanes.
Conditions for the proposed development include lighting associated with the townhomes must be directed downward and away from adjoining properties and evergreen trees be planted in a 20-foot buffer along all property lines.
Bedford County Planner Jordan Mitchell said the proposed development fits in the area as there are townhouses in adjacent developments.
“It fits within the zoning for that property and the county’s comprehensive land use map,” Mitchell said.
Several Forest residents spoke against the development during the meeting. Will Brunson — whose property is adjacent to the proposed development — said the area already is overrun by townhomes.
“Forest has a variety of townhomes and condos for sale and most of them are on Perrowville Road,” Brunson said. “We don’t need more in this area.”
Brunson also said the proposed development does not fit in with the character of surrounding neighborhoods and properties.
“This will change the character of my neighborhood,” he said. “I wouldn’t have a problem if it was single story, but this will ruin our view. Every morning I go to work, there’s the sunrise coming across that field and I can still get it with a single level, but I can’t get it with the three or four stories.”
