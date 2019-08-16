The city of Lynchburg announced Friday the developer of the Villas at Lynchburg would be redesigning the townhome project.
On Wednesday, City Planner Tom Martin received a notification from Acres of Virginia, the engineering firm representing NRM Associates, the developer, that they would be working with the community around Villa Road in an attempt to address resident's concerns.
Mitch Namrow, with NRM Associates, had requested to rezone 1000 Villa Road from its existing R-4C conditional use to R-4C use with revised proffers to build 51 townhomes. The property is adjacent to the Villa Maria, a 15,000-square-foot Georgian Revival-style mansion at 3021 Rivermont Ave., as well as Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
It backs up to about 10 single-family homes on Krise Circle. The abandoned school on the property, Villa Maria Academy, would be demolished to accommodate the new development, according to the original project plan.
The project was set to go before the Lynchburg Planning Commission Sept. 11 but a revised rezoning application and site plan will now have to be submitted to the city. A public hearing will be scheduled after new documentation is received.