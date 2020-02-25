After nearly two decades of debate, Lynchburg City Council on Tuesday voted to proceed with plans to bring two-way traffic to Main and Church streets.
The vote paves the way for city engineers to reorder the flow of traffic on two of downtown Lynchburg’s most heavily traversed thoroughfares when construction on Main Street ends next year.
Following more than an hour of discussion at a city work session, council voted to approve the two-way traffic resolution 5-2, with council members Jeff Helgeson and Turner Perrow voting against it.
The vote, the outcome of which was widely expected, comes more than a year after council approved the city’s Downtown 2040 Master Plan, which recommended the implementation of two-way traffic. The change is expected to cost $572,000.
Proponents of the new direction scheme argue it will help decrease traffic congestion and bring more pedestrians to downtown Lynchburg, which could in turn increase economic activity in the area.
“Downtown is the heart of the region and implementation of the Downtown 2040 plan will further make the heartbeat grow stronger,” City Planner Tom Martin, a longtime advocate of two-way traffic, said Tuesday.
The change also has won support from a slate of business owners, the Lynchburg Police Department and the Lynchburg Fire Department.
But other stakeholders have criticized the proposal out of fear two-way traffic on a street with just two lanes of travel could be easily clogged by drivers attempting to parallel park and by trucks unloading deliveries.
To avoid delivery issues along the narrow roadways, council voted last year to pilot a loading zone program to study the issue. According to Martin, the loading zone pilot program has proved successful.
Helgeson, who has been steadfast in his opposition to two-way traffic since the proposal first came before council more than a decade ago, said the cost of the change outweighs the benefits.
“Let’s focus on necessities,” he said. “Let’s focus on making sure we take care of what’s critical, not making traffic go a little bit differently.”
At-large council member Beau Wright spoke in favor of two-way traffic, calling it a “no-brainer.” He pointed to studies stretching back nearly 20 years, suggesting the change in traffic flow could help fuel the downtown economy.
“I think we’ve clearly resolved the big question here, which is can we make it functional for businesses on Main Street?” Wright said. “I think we’ve been able to do that.”
Council member Randy Nelson, who ultimately voted in favor of the two-way resolution, expressed concern the loading zone pilot program did not adequately capture the effect two-way traffic could have on road congestion.
According to Nelson, the program, which occurred during the course of four months last summer, did not take into consideration traffic in the area could have been artificially decreased by nearby construction and the fact a significant number of college students were away from the city on break.
“In spite of all the good intentions and dealing with the realities of downtown at the time ... I don’t think it gave us empirical data from which we can draw any clear and complete conclusions,” he said.Nelson proposed a substitute resolution that would allow the city to delay the implementation of two-way traffic until the loading zone issue could be more thoroughly examined. After brief debate, the substitute resolution narrowly failed in a 4-3 vote.
Two-way traffic will begin after the roadways are reopened next year at the conclusion of the ongoing Main Street renewal project. Martin said the infrastructure overhaul is four months ahead of schedule and now is expected to wrap up by July 4, 2021.
The approved two-way traffic resolution gives council the option to reverse its decision if issues arise in the future. City staff will monitor traffic volume, the number of vehicle accidents, the health of businesses and other factors along Main and Church streets to gauge the success of the change. The cost to revert to one-way traffic is estimated to be $75,000.
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
