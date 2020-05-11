Plans for the mixed-use West Edge development, formerly known as Midtown, on Timberlake Road, is swiftly moving along and is keeping more than 100 people working on the 50-acre property.
Developer Thomas Bell, with Thomas Builders, said the project roughly across from the Kroger grocery store, near the Windsor Hills neighborhood, has three phases and is planned to be complete in the next four years.
”The tireless design efforts working with design firms and layout of the property has really lent itself to becoming a great looking project," he said.
About two weeks ago, construction crews began working at the site of a future Sheetz, which will open across from the BB&T Bank and Bojangles by July 1.
Three entrances and right turn lanes are being built now on Timberlake Road to provide access to the development.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s 2019 traffic data, the average daily traffic on Timberlake Road between Old Graves Mill Road and the western city limits is 29,000 cars.
The intersection at Timbrook Place and Candlewood Court also is being reconfigured to help ease traffic in the area.
Bell said that work is on track to be completed by the end of May.
"With the three access points to the development, it will help to ease any traffic concerns that the public may have," he said.
All utilities, as well as curb, road, sewer and stormwater work, are being done by Thomas Builders of Virginia.
On an 11-acre section at the front of the property there are eight commercial sites, which will house the Sheetz, plus two fast-casual restaurants, a car wash and a quick oil change business.
Further down, the property will house a condition storage building plus another restaurant and 300 apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, as well as a pool, clubhouse and walking trails.
Apartments would range from $900 to $1,300 per month, Bell said.
Bell said the development would be best compared to a smaller version of Wyndhurst, the mixed-use development off Enterprise Drive.
"When I bought the property, a concept was started, but we modified and massaged the plan into more of a multi-use community to allow residents to get most anything they need without having to go off site," Bell said.
There are 18 undeveloped acres at the rear of the property backing up to the Cornerstone development off Timberlake Road. Bell said the plans for that section are underway and work may begin in the next few years.
