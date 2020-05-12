cfa1.JPG

A rendering of a Chick-fil-A slated to be built along Timberlake Road in the future West Edge development. Credit: City of Lynchburg.

Plans are in place to build a 5,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A at the West Edge development at 7916 Timberlake Road across from Kroger.

The West Edge development will include commercial use as well as apartments.​

According to documents from the city of Lynchburg, the fast casual restaurant would include a drive-thru and seat 104 customers inside and 18 outside. The plan also calls for 55 parking spaces.

The News & Advance reached out to Tom Bell, developer of West Edge, but he was unable to comment on the Chick-fil-A at this time.

 

