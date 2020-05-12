Plans are in place to build a 5,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A at the West Edge development at 7916 Timberlake Road across from Kroger.
The West Edge development will include commercial use as well as apartments.
According to documents from the city of Lynchburg, the fast casual restaurant would include a drive-thru and seat 104 customers inside and 18 outside. The plan also calls for 55 parking spaces.
The News & Advance reached out to Tom Bell, developer of West Edge, but he was unable to comment on the Chick-fil-A at this time.
