BEDFORD — Plans to redevelop the former Bedford Middle School — once the center of education for children in downtown Bedford — now will go before the Bedford Town Council after the town’s planning commission voted to recommend approval of a Petersburg-based developer’s rezoning application for the property.
The Bedford Planning Commission voted 5-1 Thursday to recommend approval of a request from Waukeshaw Development Inc. to rezone the 9.54-acre site off of North Bridge Street from R-1 (single-family residential) to CNW (Hybrid Central Neighborhood Workplace District). Planning Commission member Larry Brookshier cast the only opposing vote.
The property has four buildings — a two-story main building that was built in the 1930s, the three-story “Old Yellow” that was built in 1912, a one-story cafeteria building built in 1964 and a two-story gymnasium built in 1999. Earlier this year, Waukeshaw Development entered into a 40-year lease agreement with the town of Bedford to develop the property in several stages.
The first stage of development would be turning the Old Yellow building into a 30-room boutique hotel; the second phase of the proposed redevelopment is converting the old middle school building into market-rate apartments; and the third phase of development will be converting the 8,000-square foot cafeteria building into office space.
Waukeshaw Development owner Dave McCormack during Thursday’s meeting said all of the proposed uses of the property are allowed under a CNW zoning. McCormack, who has developed two other properties in Bedford — Bedford Lofts on Jackson Street and Beale’s Brewery on Grove Street — said Bedford Lofts were developed under the same type of rezoning.
“This project will be very similar to what we have there now,” McCormack said. “I think this will be an asset to the town.”
Several Bedford residents living adjacent to the former middle school raised concerns during Thursday’s meeting about what impact the project would have on traffic and safety of surrounding properties. Anne Soukhanov — who lives at 512 Peaks St. — said she was concerned in the event of a fire in the proposed apartment building, the Bedford Fire Department would not be able to access the back of the property through an alley that cuts between her property and the school’s campus.
“There is not enough room in that alley for a fire truck to access the back of the building,” she said. “And the parking lots back there would be full of residents.”
McCormack said those concerns had been addressed in the plan submitted to the town.
“A lane on I-95 is 12-feet-wide,” McCormack said. “That alley is wider than that so any fire truck would have access through there. Also, all of my apartment buildings are equipped with a fire sprinkler system in the case of any fires.”
Nick Soukhanov questioned potential traffic and noise concerns that have been raised by adjacent property owners.
“Traffic through that alley will be 24/7 if there are apartments there,” he said. “It’s wasn’t like that when it was a school with school hours. You have doors slamming, radios blaring and throw a motorcycle or two in there. Has anyone thought of that?”
McCormick said similar concerns were raised during the development of the Bedford Lofts.
“All of these concerns have been considered,” McCormack said. “In all my properties we try to get the best tenants in there. No one can control someone playing the radio in their car too loud but we want to be great neighbors. We want to respect this property, respect the neighboring properties and respect the town.”
Brookshier made a motion during Thursday’s meeting to table the vote to give staff time to address some of the neighboring residents concerns about the project.
“I know if I was on the Bedford Town Council I would be disappointed if the Planning Commission sent a recommendation without tying up all the loose ends,” Brookshier said. “I’m just asking for another 30 days to see if we can resolve some of these doubts.”
Bedford Town Manager Bart Warner recommended not postponing the vote and sending the matter to the town council.
“This is not a staff proposal,” Warner said. “This is Mr. McCormack’s proposal. I have brought up these concerns with Mr. McCormack and although you have the right to delay this 30 days, we probably will find ourselves in the same place next month.”
The commission voted 5-1 against Brookshier’s motion to table the matter until November and then voted to send the rezoning request to the town council next month.
The Planning Commission did unanimously approve a motion to table discussion on a recommendation to amend the town’s Land Development Regulation to adopt a new zoning use for short-term rentals, including Airbnb’s.
Darren Shoen — the town council’s representative on the Planning Commission — voiced concerns about the proposed amendments, which would make short-term rentals a by-right use in residential districts in Bedford.
“I think we should ask whether or not this is something we want to do,” Shoen said. “I don’t have a problem with the zoning in centertown districts but I see a lot of downsides in doing it in residential districts.”
The commission agreed to table the discussion until its November meeting to allow staff to provide additional data on the zoning amendments.
“This is already being done without regulations,” commission member James Towner said. “I don’t think it would hurt to take a closer look at this before making a recommendation.”
