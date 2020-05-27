After operating for more than 15 years, the Harvest Outreach Center is seeking to open a new private school for students with special needs in Campbell County. At its Tuesday night meeting, the Campbell County Planning Commission recommended approval for the special use permit required to operate the school.
Though the final decision will rest with the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, the commission unanimously recommended approval for a school on property zoned agricultural, in a building leased from Clearview Baptist Church on Sunnymeade Road in Rustburg.
The building previously housed a Christian school operated by Clearview church until 2012. It served more than 100 students ages K-12.
The Harvest Outreach Center is a program serving children in Campbell County, specifically designed to help children with behavioral issues. It currently offers therapeutic day treatment services and summer programming.
Jon Williams, assistant executive director at the center, spoke before the commission Tuesday night. He said they were looking to serve about 40 students in the surrounding area. He said they would utilize the existing multi-purpose building on the church grounds, beginning as soon as August 1.
Harvest Outreach Center is still in the process of obtaining a license to operate the school through the Virginia Department of Education.
Also at its Tuesday night meeting, the commission recommended approval for a request to rezone property on Timberlake Drive from residential — single family to business — general commercial to allow for the use of a sediment storage site.
This approval is part of the ongoing efforts by the Timberlake Homeowners Association to dredge Timber Lake, a conservation improvement project that has been in the works for years — an effort certified last May.
The Department of Environmental Quality requires a property be zoned commercial in order to be used as a storage site for the dry sediment produced by the dredging process.
Charlie Falwell, one of the trustees of the Timberlake Homeowners Association, said this was a necessary part of the process in compliance with DEQ regulations. More than that, the community has rallied behind them — a two-thirds vote of approval was necessary to even form the watershed improvement district needed to carry out the dredging.
The coves of the lake are so full of sediment right now, Falwell said, that they hardly have two feet of water left in them.
“It’s got to be done or the lake will die,” Falwell said.
Commissioners unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning.
Spring Hill District Representative William Kirk said it was a beautiful lake, and he was happy to help move the process along.
“It seems like it definitely needs to be done,” Kirk said. “This is us doing our part.”
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
