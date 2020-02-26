After hearing the results of a months-long study of Forest Brook Road, Lynchburg planning commissioners this week are recommending the city add suggested roadway improvements to the city's comprehensive plan.
The purpose of the study is to provide Lynchburg with a detailed planning-level assessment of the options for Forest Brook Road that will enhance safety while accommodating future capacity of the roadway.
The winding and hilly road stretches just under a mile in length. There are no sidewalks along the majority of the roadway. It was built more than 150 years ago as a country road, but now it connects Lakeside Drive and Old Forest Road — two major Lynchburg thoroughfares.
Over the last five years, 31 vehicle collisions have occurred on the road with 11 of them resulting in injuries.
The Old Forest Road end of the corridor consists of retail development, including a large retail shopping center housing a Walmart, fast food, casual dining, and other places of business, including Framatome. A mix of single-family homes and apartment complexes are also located along the corridor.
Scott Smith, transportation planning director for the Central Virginia Planning District Commission, said the study came about after the city’s engineering department asked the commission to look into improving the road and create short- and long-term plans. Smith said the survey team assumed cars would go the speed limit on the road because it’s curvy and pedestrians use it frequently, but cars speed on average 10 miles over the 30 miles per hour speed limit and usually fail to slow down at the railroad tracks, although it is rarely used by trains, Smith said.
Smith said traffic volume was relatively low, with about 5,000 cars using the road per day.
“We don’t anticipate traffic volumes increasing significantly based on what’s there now,” he said.
The study provides the following recommendations: trimming and maintenance of vegetation; upgrading guardrails; installation of curbs, gutters and sidewalks; improving the intersection radiuses at Forest Brook Road and Lakeside Drive; improving the horizontal curvature of the roadway; and ensuring adequate sight distances.
In May, officials with the Central Virginia Planning District Commission, which had been studying the road, met with area residents who shared their safety concerns.
Smith said the biggest concern came from pedestrians who have a hard time walking on the road.
“When we were out there studying we almost always found pedestrians on the road, sometimes pushing strollers or carrying bags of groceries,” he said. He added there are intersections along the road with poor sight distance and overgrown trees, making it difficult for trucks and cars to pull onto the road.
Lynchburg City Council is scheduled to vote on the study on April 14.
