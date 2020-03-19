Piedmont Community Health Plan is pushing for increased access to insurance enrollment for Virginians because of the public health threat posed by the coronavirus.
Piedmont, a Lynchburg-based health insurance provider owned by Centra that covers more than 25,000 members, announced its request to federal officials in a news release Thursday.
In its plea, Piedmont is asking the federal government to open a special enrollment opportunity in light of the pandemic. In a state subject to the federal exchange program and applicable oversight, Virginians can only buy insurance outside of the annual Open Enrollment period if they experience a qualifying life event.
Piedmont pointed to Massachusetts, Maryland, Washington and Nevada, all with state level insurance exchanges, as examples of places where people can now seek individual coverage because of the virus.
Opening a window on the federal level to purchase insurance would allow uninsured people in Virginia and other states to obtain coverage.
"There is a great deal of uncertainty coming these next few weeks and months, and we believe the Virginia uninsured should have an opportunity to purchase a health insurance plan mid-year if they would like to do so," the release states.
Piedmont reached out for input from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as both of Virginia's senators and Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, according to it's chief marketing officer, Neil Heller.
Heller said Piedmont has learned the office of Sen. Mark Warner is investigating the idea and is expecting a response from Cline "in the near future." CMS hasn't responded, the release states.
Last week, Piedmont announced certain allowances for its members amid coronavirus concerns: waiving out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus testing, out-of-pocket costs for Centra 24/7 telehealth services and permitting online mental health counseling from in-network providers.
Piedmont closed its physical office Wednesday and is taking calls and emails for its services. Members can call (434) 947-4463 for its customer service and medical management during normal business hours. A list of other numbers and emails to contact for employers, providers and others can be found on its website.
