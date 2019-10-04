This week, UnitedHealthcare purchased Piedmont Community Health Plan's Medicare Advantage insurance business for an undisclosed sum. Almost 5,000 Lynchburg-area residents have Piedmont Select Medicare Advantage insurance and drug plans.
For Piedmont Select Medicare Advantage plan holders, the sale means nothing will change. Benefits will continue uninterrupted and plan holders will continue to call the local PCHP office for assistance. PCHP has been notifying clients, providers and brokers of the sale and training staff to answer questions.
Centra took full ownership of the insurance carrier, which also provides group and individual health insurance plans and is part of the health exchange, in 2015. Centra, PCHP and UnitedHealthcare officials all declined to provide the financial terms of the sale. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services confirmed this week it approved the change of ownership back on Aug. 29, but had no insight on the financial aspect of the sale.
"CMS approved a change of ownership (CHOW) for the Piedmont Community Health Plan to sell its book of business to the UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company of the River Valley on August 29, to be effective October 1, 2019. Under a transition services agreement, Piedmont will continue to run their plans through December 31, 2019," a CMS spokesperson said in an email this week.
UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company of the River Valley, which is part of the UnitedHealthcare network, previously served about 3,000 clients in the Lynchburg area. UnitedHealthcare as a whole insures more than 260,000 Medicare clients in Virginia and more than six million Medicare Advantage clients nationwide.
On Jan. 1, 2020, UnitedHealthcare, which has a customer service office in Roanoke, will take over management and continue to offer plans identical to those offered in 2019. Those plans already have been approved by the federal government and will not be altered. PCHP still will have some involvement during the transition but it will all be behind the scenes to support UnitedHealthcare, according to officials.
At that point, customers will receive new insurance cards that bear the name UnitedHealthcare.
"Starting in January 1, 2020, the people will have access to United's national network, which means if they're traveling ... go to Florida for the winter or something, they can continue to see doctors that are in the United network in Florida, without any issues or problem. So broadening that national footprint is something that people tend to be really excited about," said Caroline Anderson, the company's executive director for Medicare and retirement in Virginia.
Lynchburg broker Buck Walker said this week patients stand to benefit from the sale.
"In general, the take is all positive. It's gonna be a positive outcome for local consumers who are eligible. You're looking at a company, UnitedHealthcare, that is a nationwide provider of these kinds of products that has a nationwide network of providers," said Walker, who heads up Medicare services at Thompson-Brooks Insurance.
"There's not a downside to it," said Walker, who explained the sale means clients have access to more providers and more benefits.
UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage plans offer a variety of choices including vision, dental and transportation, which were not available through PCHP. According to UnitedHealthcare spokesperson Megan Sergel most plans include HouseCalls — a program that offers an annual wellness checkup at home — and a concierge support service for those with complex health issues such a diabetes or congestive heart failure or experiencing an acute event like a knee or hip replacement.
UnitedHealthcare's Virginia network has more than 29,000 physicians and 120 hospitals, including VCU and Carilion. There are more than 130 in-network primary care physicians within a 20-mile radius of Lynchburg, according to Sergel.
The sale closed on Oct. 1, which marked the first day of marketing for the annual enrollment period for Medicare 2020 Plans. Enrollment begins Oct. 14 and runs through Dec. 7. During this time members can change plans, get original Medicare, a Medicare supplement or take no action. For those who take no action and are already signed up for a plan, it will automatically be renewed.
Neil Heller of PCHP said the company is mailing members and prospective clients to educate them about the value "offered by United that Piedmont wasn't able to offer, encouraging them to stay."
Centra CEO Dr. Andy Mueller said although there is money to be made with Medicare Advantage plans, that only comes when a massive number of people are being insured. PCHPs Medicare Advantage numbers, by comparison, Mueller said, "are miniscule." After Medicare increased Medicare Advantage benefits — things like durable medical equipment — it became even harder to make the numbers work and justify keeping that portion of the business.
Heller said Medicare Advantage was complex to manage and because it was operating on a small scale it was not sustainable for the long term. In addition, it was drawing resources — both dollars and manpower — away from plans that are not nearly as complex to manage.
Heller said PCHP solicited interest from several carriers but selected United because it offered "the best financial package and what we thought would be the best for the membership given United's size, leadership in Medicare Advantage, ability over time to offer a robust benefit structure to the members. They offer the national network, they also offer what's called a house calls program ... . These are things that we just didn't have the financial wherewithal to do. So we felt really good in terms of who we were, who we were offering to the market to replace us."
Anderson said the purchase is part of United's long-term plan to really invest, and grow, in Virginia.
With the loss of the 4,889 clients, PCHP now has about 25,000 clients. Officials with the company said staff assigned to manage Medicare Advantage plans will now help with individual and group plans. Centra confirmed this week that there will be no layoffs at PCHP as a result of the sale of the Medicare Advantage business.
"While Piedmont is disappointed in leaving Medicare Advantage, it strengthens us and significantly improves our prospects for the long term on our other lines of business," Heller said this week.
