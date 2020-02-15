I spy stacks and stacks of suitcases and globes to remind you of all kinds of faraway places; fortune-telling Magic 8 Balls and Chinese Checkers games to enthrall.
I spy a red- and white-clad Waldo doll and 11 places to make a phone call; 18 clocks all telling different times and Pez dispensers in the color of limes.
Those old rhyming "I Spy" books of picture riddles occupy a space on a shelf in Terry Foster’s Longwood Avenue home in Bedford. She loves them, as did her children, who searched the colorful pages over and over again to find all the objects hidden within.
“Your eye never stops moving,” she said. “It’s so much fun and it really does make you notice things.”
Inspired by the books, Terry turned the circa 1885 house she shares with her husband, David, into an almost 5,000-square-foot "I Spy" adventure. She hopes one day to make her home into an AirBnB experience for I Spy adventurers if the town votes to allow such businesses.
Terry started collecting antiques shortly after marrying David, a Marine, about 30 years ago. Of course, as a military family, the Fosters moved often.
The back hallway features 11 colorful rotary phones on display with a speech bubble over the top reading “Hello, Sunshine!” This is the first time she’s had a home large enough to display the phones.
To Terry, the objects aren’t junk — they are art.
“I mean look at those phones. Now we have something that looks like a calculator. That is gorgeous,” she said, gesturing to the wall of telephones. “I don’t understand why we aren’t keeping up these beautiful things.”
Nostalgia drives Terry to collect.
“I grew up in the '70s and, to me, the good old days are the '50s and '60s,” she said. “... I’m a housewife. I’ve always stayed at home and I just love that history of taking care of your family. There’s something very beautiful about that and it’s a biblical thing, just being home with your kids.”
“A lot of the stuff reminds me of a better time, like right after the war when people celebrated and they were excited for new beginnings.”
Moving to Bedford was a new beginning in itself for Terry and David Foster and their two children, now ages 22 and 24.
The Fosters searched for two years and through four states to find the right home. The couple knew they wanted an old house on a couple acres. What they didn’t want is anything modern.
“If it said cathedral ceilings, open floor plan or renovated kitchen, they didn’t even make our list,” she said.
The Fosters looked at more than 100 houses before finding the Longwood Avenue house, which Terry has affectionately named Whimsy Bop.
It was Google that brought the Fosters to Bedford in 2009. Terry searched the terms “destination places,” “antique towns,” “Main Street towns” and “college towns,” and Bedford rose to the top.
The couple got a hold of realtor Joan Robbins, who showed them several houses, but nothing quite fit. After returning home to Tennessee, David searched the Multiple Listing Service again and came across the house.
“It had just come on the market, and so he called the realtor and she looked at it for us,” Terry said. “She knew what we were looking for and she said, ‘You got to come as fast as you can.’ I don’t think a lot of people saw the house. I don’t think a lot of people ever knew it was on the market because they had so many shrubs blocking the yard and the house, I don’t think there was a place to put a ‘For Sale’ sign.”
Terry knew from the moment she saw it, this was her house.
“This house, when we looked at it, it was so formal with layers of drapes where you couldn’t even see out,” she said. “You can see I do not like [drapes]. I want to see everything.”
The property is almost three acres — spacious enough that Terry feels as though she’s out in the country rather than right in the town of Bedford.
The house is painted a cheery yellow, with touches of teal and burgundy set into the white trimwork. The front porch wraps around one side of the two-story house with an asymmetrical facade that rises into a tower on one side.
The front parlor has a glass-enclosed room that juts out of the side. She has a table and chairs set up there, and sitting in that space while snow falls is magical, almost like sitting inside a snowglobe, she said.
The room has built-in bookshelves that showcase Terry’s collections of Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys books, antique clocks, radios, cameras and other trinkets.
The couple initially planned to wall off a second entrance to the bathroom from the parlor but decided not to.
“I told my husband, ‘You know, that might be a selling feature down the road, so we should probably just be creative,’” she said. “So he said, ‘OK, be creative then.’”
The doorway was deep, so she stacked a collection of old suitcases in the space and tucked books into the gaps.
“We’ve never lived in a house that was big enough to display things so that’s where the suitcases came in,” she said. “I always had to circulate things. Everything would be out at different times.
Globes line the stairs leading to the second floor of the five bedroom, four bathroom house.
Across the hall in the dining room, Terry created a tea party type feel with minty walls and pink furniture. It took her a while to decide how to decorate the space since the Fosters didn’t have a suitable dining room table.
“My daughter and I used to call this the twirling room because we would make ourselves twirl in it because it was empty,” she said.
She found the right table in Buchanan but it didn’t come with chairs, so Terry pieced together chairs she found for an eclectic collection painted varying shades of pink.
In one corner sits a china hutch, marking the only non-painted piece of furniture in the room. Terry wants to paint it, but it was her father’s and he hated painted wood.
“I feel like, if I paint it, he’s gonna come back and haunt me,” she chuckled. “Maybe I’ll put it in a bedroom or something.”
The dining room features a massive series of windows covering most of the exterior wall. It was difficult to figure out just the right way to shroud that window to keep the afternoon sun from blinding diners.
“When we did use this room, sometimes we wore sunglasses,” she said.
Inspiration came in a boutique mall, where Terry noticed a window covering made from strips of tulle. Among the strips, Terry hung little glass baubles to catch the light.
The massive windows open inward, but Terry hasn’t opened them because she’d have to move her glassware collection.
Terry finds most of her decor at thrift shops, yard sales and flea markets.
“If something is like $2.99 for this punch bowl, I’m like, 'Oh, there’s a little orphan that needs to come home with me,'” she said.
When the collections of glassware and other objects gets to be too much, she sells them at a space she rents, or boxes them up for her daughter for when she gets a place to call her own.
Terry said her son’s style is modern and efficient, but her daughter holds the same fascination with the old treasures as she does.
“It is a special person who can appreciate this and not see it as junk,” she said.
A crayon box sits in one corner of Terry’s playroom. She made it for a Halloween costume contest in college, and since then has been trying to fill it up with those large plastic Crayola banks that look like crayons. She’s still looking for a yellow one.
Chinese Checkers boards hang on a wall, collected because Terry enjoys their bright colors.
In one corner sits an old school desk painted a mint chocolate chip green that matches Terry’s 1969 Volkswagen Beetle that's currently being restored. She homeschooled her daughter through the 9th grade at that desk.
“I love it when people come over and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I remember this,’ and then they tell me a story,” she said.
The playroom is where Terry operates her business, Doodle All Day, where she creates custom coloring book pages that people can download. She also blogs and posts photos of her collections on Instagram.
The kitchen, as the Fosters originally purchased it, was a dark space and Terry’s least favorite room — that is, until she put her own spin on it. She painted the cherry cabinets bright white and removed the doors to showcase her pyrex collection.
Over the sink hangs oversized forks and spoons and topping it all off is a giant sign declaring “BREAKFAST,” which, as it turns out, is not Terry’s favorite meal of the day.
She found the sign at Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke, but the price was a little too high. Six months later, it still hadn’t sold, so Terry negotiated a better price and carted the sign home in her minivan.
Only one rotary phone, the one in the kitchen, actually rings, “but I can’t call out because you have to do it through the Dish Network,” she said.
“So that is the only reason we have a landline is so this phone rings. My husband, every year, will say, ‘You know, we can save $60,’ or whatever the cost is, ‘if we just unhook it.’”
Two postcards featuring the Fosters’ house hang on the refrigerator. One is blank but the other has a postmark from 1915 and scrawling cursive handwriting mentioning the writer is “crazy about housekeeping,” Terry said. “I love it. It’s so cute.”
Terry’s daughter found the postcard while they were antiquing, and since that first find, they’ve located two more.
In the yard, Terry created an "I Spy" garden, which began as a quest to cover a tree stump. She placed rocks around the stump, covered it with dirt and planted something on top. She could have stopped there, but the garden needed a little more.
When the boxwood garden died from blight, Terry pulled up all the stepping stones to make a pathway around the stump, supplementing with other things found on the property, such as old bricks, wine corks and ancient window weights.
“In the summertime, I bring out little happy meal kinds of toys, small toys, and I’ll hide them like an Easter egg hunt,” she said, adding friends bring their children to hunt through the garden. “Last year, I had like 130 things hidden so then it gets a little crazy. So then I just pick like 10 things for [children] to find but it’s so much fun.”
There’s a certain feel of stumbling into Wonderland along with Alice.
I spy keys hanging from trees and a latticework of branches for clematis to climb to feed the bees. I spy stumpy toadstools made with glass bowl tops and insulators looking a bit like glass gumdrops.
