Bennie's Seafood and Oyster House put on a seafood boil Friday afternoon and evening, serving to-go orders for customers. The boil included traditional items like shrimp, potatoes, and corn on the cob, all prepared with homemade seasoning, with added features like crab legs, oysters, clams and crayfish. The boil was planned especially for people who prefer take-out meals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments