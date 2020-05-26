Peakland Preschool, a ministry of Lynchburg's Peakland United Methodist Church, held a drive-through graduation ceremony Tuesday morning. At the school, which closed in March because of the threat of COVID-19, each student was fitted with a graduation cap-themed headband and given a diploma. "We still want to celebrate all of their hard work and their successes and the joy that they bring us," Annie Williams, director of the school, said.
PHOTOS: Peakland Preschool holds drive-through graduation
