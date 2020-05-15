Some restaurants across the Lynchburg area opened for business with outside seating Friday as Virginia officially began Phase One of reopening guidelines set forth by Gov. Ralph Northam. Restaurants must operate under limited capacity with outside seating only and are to adhere to social distancing practices, among other guidelines provided by the state. 

Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

Photojournalist at The News & Advance

Reach Taylor at (434) 385-5592 or tirby@newsadvance.com.

