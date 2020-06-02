Heritage High School graduates smiled, donned their caps and gowns and celebrated with parents and friends Tuesday as they received their diplomas during a special recognition ceremony outside the school. Like E.C. Glass, Heritage students took part in a virtual graduation ceremony Sunday that was available on Lynchburg City Schools' website. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools across the country to get creative since traditional graduation gatherings have not been possible.  

Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

Photojournalist at The News & Advance

Reach Taylor at (434) 385-5592 or tirby@newsadvance.com.

