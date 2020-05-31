E.C. Glass High School graduates were all smiles Sunday during a drive-thru ceremony at the school, where they received their diplomas. With traditional ceremonies upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, Glass and Heritage both held virtual graduation programs Sunday, complete with speeches, music and the calling of each graduate's name. Heritage plans to begin distributing diplomas Monday. ABOVE: Lakayla Rucker waves from a vehicle during a graduation event at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Photos by Taylor Irby.
PHOTOS: E.C. Glass students receive their diplomas in drive-thru style
Taylor Irby
Photojournalist at The News & Advance
Reach Taylor at (434) 385-5592 or tirby@newsadvance.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Local Offers
TREE CARE Tree Removal, Stump Grinding. Free Estimates. 434-369-4040 540-297-3454 Website: http://davidstreeserviceinc.com/
Raccoons invading your home? Shed overrun by Skunks? Bats driving you batty? Any Wildlife Issue, we are here. Animal Dispatch, LLC. Licensed Insured (540) 779-1108
G.W. Services Tin Roof Painting Make your old metal roofs look new again Interior & Exterior Painting. Shingle Roofs & Vinyl Siding - All Types of Repairs. 1-434-270-6239 ~ Greg Walton **MOST CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.