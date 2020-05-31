E.C. Glass High School graduates were all smiles Sunday during a drive-thru ceremony at the school, where they received their diplomas. With traditional ceremonies upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, Glass and Heritage both held virtual graduation programs Sunday, complete with speeches, music and the calling of each graduate's name. Heritage plans to begin distributing diplomas Monday. ABOVE: Lakayla Rucker waves from a vehicle during a graduation event at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Photos by Taylor Irby.  

Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

Tags

Photojournalist at The News & Advance

Reach Taylor at (434) 385-5592 or tirby@newsadvance.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments