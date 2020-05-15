Car horns blared and balloons bumbled in the wind Friday morning for Centra College of Nursing's graduation ceremony near the Plaza shopping center. From their vehicles, 55 people received recognition for obtaining their associate's degree in nursing, along with a few other goodies like flowers and cookie cake.

Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments