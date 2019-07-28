A long-awaited project to transform a former school on Phelps Road in Madison Heights into 40 apartments has cleared its final zoning hurdle on its way to breaking ground this summer.
The Amherst County Planning Commission during its July 18 meeting approved a major site plan for Waukeshaw Development, Inc., of Petersburg, to begin construction on the structure that has been vacant since 1991. The company bought the property for $50,000 in 2017 and entered into a performance agreement with the county and the Amherst County Economic Development Authority to turn the 2.82-acre site into market-rate apartments.
The county’s board of supervisors in January 2018 approved rezoning the property to R-3, multi-family housing, the highest density allowed under zoning, according to Jeremy Bryant, director of community development.
Due to its acreage, the project could only have 29 units by right, so the county recently approved a request to allow increasing the density to 40 units.
Waukeshaw Development specializes in restoring historic structures and owns two other Amherst properties, Winton Farm and a former mill on Union Hill Road.
The firm plans to open Camp Trapezium, a brewery and restaurant within the former historic Amherst Milling Co. structure, later this year and has long-term plans for redeveloping the Winton property, continuing to operate it as a golf course and country club.
“We’re very excited to start this project,” Dave McCormack, owner of Waukeshaw, said of Phelps Road Apartments in a previous interview. “I know it’s languished for a long time and a lot of people have doubted anyone’s ability to do this project, and I hope this shows good faith in our efforts.”
McCormack said in an interview Monday asbestos abatement work is expected to begin in a few weeks. He said the company has worked at ground zero to have the site declared a national historic landmark and getting necessary permit approvals and a range of behind-the-scenes steps done.
“It’s been a lot of moving parts,” McCormack said, adding of the final site plan approval: “That was a really great outcome at the end of that work.”
He said while many people have wanted to see dust start flying on the project a lot of regulatory requirements have to be met and the company is “mostly there now” in getting ready to start work. The project should be completed in late 2020, he said.
“These kind of projects usually take a year,” McCormack said.
The 41,000-square-foot former school is “more of a campus than a single building," according to a description of the $7 million project on the company’s website.
The company secured a $500,000 Virginia Brownfields grant and another milestone of landing the site as a state and national historic landmark, a key step for getting tax credits. Supervisor David Pugh, who voted against the rezoning in 2018, said earlier this year he realized with the state grant announcement the project is going to happen and he supports the company’s efforts after previous owners’ failed attempts to revive it.
All parking and pedestrian access is planned for the rear of the property and 89 parking spaces can be provided, according to county documents.
Bryant said all setbacks are met, the site is served by public water and sewer and outdoor lighting would be arranged to reflect away from adjoining properties.
Bryant said the site’s plan approval is on the condition the Amherst County Service Authority, Virginia Department of Transportation and county public safety officials sign off on the project. Enough space for fire trucks to turn around is needed, Bryant said.
The school was built in 1924 and had several additions through 1966. It last operated as Seminole Elementary School, closing 28 years ago with the opening of nearby Madison Heights Elementary School.
Jennifer Moore, the District 5 Supervisor who represents that area of Madison Heights, attended the school in its final years and has said she is excited for its restoration.
She said this past week the development provides “an economic spark” to Amherst County and supplies new housing while also preserving its historic feel.
“I am eager for the resurrection of the property to breathe new life into the community,” Moore said.