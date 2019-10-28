Percival's Island bridge

FILE: Percival's Island pedestrian bridge.

The Percival's Island pedestrian bridge will be closed starting Nov. 4 for repairs on the pedestrian bridge over the James River. TBS Construction will make "much needed repairs" to the bridge decking and the overlook platform. Construction is set to be complete March 4, 2020, according to a news release from Lynchburg Parks and Recreation.

The work will not interfere with scheduled races and events at Percival's Island, according to the release. 

Olivia Johnson covers the city of Lynchburg for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5537.

