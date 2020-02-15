Repairs to the Percival’s Island bridge are expected to be delayed by nearly three weeks after engineers discovered that large sections of the wooden-pedestrian bridge have rotted away.
Construction crews are rebuilding much of the bridge’s deck, railing and overlook platform, which have fallen into disrepair in recent years. The project, which began in early November, is now expected to last until late March.
Renovations hit a snag when crews learned that several dozen old railroad ties that sit under the existing decking were “completely rotted,” according to Deputy Director of Public Works Clay Simmons.
“This was something that was not foreseen in the design,” Simmons said at a Lynchburg City Council meeting on Tuesday. “We only had access to the sides and to the bottoms of the railroad ties. From that perspective, we thought we were in good shape and we were not going to have an issue.”
Crews have removed a little more than a third of the bridge’s existing decking and have identified about 40 ties in need of replacing. Simmons said engineers expect to discover a total of anywhere between 90 to 120 damaged ties before the project is concluded.
The railroad ties, which help support the Percival’s Island bridge, date back to when the bridge was once used for rail traffic over the James River. The current bridge decking was built on top of the ties when the railroad trestle was converted into a pedestrian walkway about two decades ago.
Replacing the crumbling ties is a labor-intensive process. According to Simmons, crews are only able to replace about four to six ties a day.
On Tuesday, City Council unanimously voted to approve an additional $64,010 to complete the project. That is on top of the $184,563 already allocated for the renovation.
“I’m satisfied that the city staff and the engineers did their due diligence in coming up with the best possible solutions as much as we don’t like to see a change order of this magnitude,” Ward IV Councilman Turner Perrow said. “Based on that conversation, I don’t see another way to do it.”
Simmons said construction crews have been able to keep costs down by refashioning old portions of the wooden deck into new railroad ties. It has also allowed crews to continue to work on the structure without waiting months for new timber shipments to arrive.
The architectural firm Virginia A&E and the construction company TBS Construction have both been contracted to work on the project.
It is unclear if the project delays will interfere with any events scheduled to take place at Percvial’s Island in early spring. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation officials did not immediately return a request for comment.
The renovation project marks the second time the Percival’s Island bridge has undergone repairs since the current structure was built. In June of 2009, the bridge was closed during weekdays to allow crews to replace warped floorboards.
