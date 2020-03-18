Northam

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a press conference in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. 

 Richmond Times-Dispatch

Gov. Ralph Northam said 77 people in Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus and another 65 tests are pending.

The news came during a daily COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday.

That's an increase of 10 from the 67 cases that were reported around the same time on Tuesday.

The Virginia cases broken down by region:

  • 39 in northern Virginia
  • 19 in eastern Virginia
  • 14 in central Virginia
  • 5 in northwest Virginia
  • 0 in southwest Virginia

Lynchburg is in the southwest Virginia region.

