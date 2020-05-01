A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a Friday release.
Officers responded to the 7700 block of Timberlake Road at 9:16 p.m. Thursday for a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Officers found the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle after arriving at the scene.
The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.
A witness reported seeing a dark colored sedan involved in the crash. Friday's release said the suspect vehicle has possible damage to the front passenger's side, hood, windshield and mirror.
The LPD asks anyone who may have information about the incident to call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047. The investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.