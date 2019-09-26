Paul Munro Elementary School in Lynchburg was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School Thursday. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos named more than 360 schools nationwide -- and nine schools in Virginia -- Blue Ribbon Schools in recognition of their academic performance or progress closing achievement gaps. Paul Munro was the only school in the greater Lynchburg area to be recognized. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education "the coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content." 

This the programs 37th year. To date more than 9,000 schools have been awarded. This year's winners will be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 14 and 15. 

Other schools in Virginia recognized include Arlington Traditional School, Grandin Court Elementary School, Midlothian High School, Rodney E. Thompson Middle School, Rural Retreat Elementary School, St. Francis of Assisi School, Tallwood Elementary School and Trinity Christian School. 

Amy Trent is the City Editor. Reach her at (434) 385-5543

