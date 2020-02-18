Patrick Henry Family Services may have left its historic 700-acre Brookneal campus last year, but it has since found a new home in the Brookneal community.
The nonprofit moved downtown with a new model of service — a family resource center, which is a pilot program it hopes to spread to other communities in the coming months and years.
Housed in a gray cinderblock building with a dark blue awning at 302 E. Rush St., the facility began offering counseling services in October.
The family resource center provides outpatient counseling and therapy for children, teens and families through PHFS’s Hope for Tomorrow Counseling, as well as representing the organization’s other services — such as various residential care options, youth camps and hands-on training in various skills.
CEO Robert Day said the shift represents a move away from the "old paradigm" of care that defined the nonprofit since its residential boys home began operations in 1961. No longer focusing on residential care through the Patrick Henry Boys and Girls Homes, Day said the nonprofit hopes to focus on prevention. When it is necessary for children to be removed from their homes, he said they want to place them with families in their own communities, rather than in group homes.
While the nonprofit still has smaller group homes in Rustburg and Bedford, he said they are pivoting their focus.
“That is the last recourse, not the first step,” Day said. "They used to be the end of the line for a lot of kids; [now] we think of them as transfer stations.”
Moving away from the Brookneal campus was a big decision and a tough transition, but Day emphasized the importance of having a continued presence in the Brookneal community.
Jim Herron, director of Hope for Tomorrow Counseling, has been overseeing the establishment of the Brookneal family resource center.
Currently, much of the emphasis is on the counseling aspect of the center. While the residential home was not providing direct services for most people in the community, the resource center is an opportunity to reach people where they are, he said.
"This is here where they might actually benefit themselves, from counseling or from our training,” Herron said. "It’s a different kind of presence."
With counseling offered every Friday, Herron said they have provided services for 16 different clients in and around Brookneal since October, with a total of 52 sessions offered.
As they grow, Herron said they hope to expand service to more than one day a week and, in the future, bring in more counselors.
“From the counseling standpoint, we see this as just the beginning," Herron said.
PHFS receives patient referrals from schools and churches from within the community. Before, residents of Brookneal seeking PHFS counseling services would have a 45-minute drive to Lynchburg or a 40-minute drive to South Boston. Day said that until the opening of the resource center, there were no counseling services available in Brookneal. Now, needs can be met from people's home communities.
"We want to tear down barriers that would keep people [away,]" Day said. “We still want to be present in a community, particularly communities that have a need, that are lacking resources. So many small Virginia communities have no clinical presence ... so where are you going to get mental and behavioral health services in a community?”
Crystal Boyd, PHFS intake and assessment coordinator, represents the "care" aspect at the resource center. It is her responsibility to place children in the appropriate residential care — be that the Expanded Families program, Safe Families for Children or group homes. She is at the Brookneal location at least once a week, and will drive up on an "as-needed" basis.
"I see it as a way for us to meet people exactly where they are and be able to offer them services in their own community," Boyd said. Since the center opened, she has reached Brookneal residents interested in learning more about residential placement, and hopes to continue educating the community on all the services offered through the nonprofit.
“The more people come in, and the more people share what their needs are, the more we will be able to offer specific services that help the community," Boyd said. That could be support groups, specific types of counseling or the "least restrictive" residential care.
With multiple offices and a communal meeting space, the family resource center is working to open its doors to the community. A Brookneal Women's Group has begun using the center to host its meetings, and training services will be offered to the town — like the upcoming weekly parenting class, "Parenting with Love and Logic."
Michael Briggs, director of Hat Creek Camps and Conferences, said his organization will use the space for training and classes. Though Hat Creek Camps is located 10 minutes outside of Brookneal, as more family resource centers open in surrounding counties, it will allow the camps to have a presence outside of the town.
“As we open in new communities, it gives us that training space again that we can walk right into," Briggs said. "The fact that we now have a presence where people can always find us, makes a huge difference."
Though counseling is currently only offered on Fridays, some Patrick Henry Family Services staff members cycle their days between Brookneal and Lynchburg, ensuring that there is a human presence in the center five days a week.
As the family resource center takes root in Brookneal, Herron said they hope to expand into all of their existing Hope for Tomorrow counseling centers — like those located in South Boston, Bedford, Farmville and Danville.
A one-stop shop for all of Patrick Henry's services, Day said that the new model allows for community centered care.
"We are here to help the community, the community isn't here to help us," Day said. "It has to be a dialogue. We have to ask, 'What do you need?'"
